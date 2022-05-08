Kremlin looks to hire ex-military pensioners to oversee claimed Ukrainian land: journalist



A Russian journalist has information that Moscow is actively trying to recruit people to manage the occupied territories of Ukraine.

And it’s not just someone looking. It is urging military pensioners to return to work.

Roman Anin told Gadget Clock, “It seems they don’t have enough resources to manage the occupied territories. And that’s why they’re trying to recruit 60-year-old pensioners. And they seem to be having problems.”

Anin is the editor of “Important Stories” or “ISStories”, part of Russia’s now-exiled independent media world.

He claims that potential recruits are being paid double the national average, about $ 500 a month.

“Since they are having problems in these areas,” said Anin, “in managing the people, in organizing those referendums, they actually need people with military experience to work in a civilian job.”

“Istorys” has been declared an “unwanted entity” by the Russian government, meaning those who cooperate with the organization could face fines or imprisonment. The outlet also puts a warning label on its stories to warn that republishing stories could be a criminal offense.

“Imagine a journalist who comes to his audience and says, ‘Please don’t re-post us. Please don’t spread the word.’ But read and think about what our readers have to say, “said Anin, whose party, like other independent journalists in Russia, had to leave after the war began.

A case was already pending against Anin for some of his investigative work. He said there are basically three options.

“Stay in Russia and go to jail. Stay in Russia and stop working. And the three options are immigration and continuing your work,” Amin explained. “We decided that all three options were bad. But we thought, ‘You know, we can’t keep quiet at this point.'”

The Russians who speak are not safe at home, he says, but are not often welcomed in other countries.

“Having a Russian passport is a big challenge,” said Anin “In other parts of the world, bans do not differentiate between journalists and publishers.”

We find that the police are quick to arrest anyone who even whispers a dissent – even those who come out with a blank placard or simply say “take”.

Anin was asked why he believed Russian President Putin was so insane.

“I think the main reason is Putin’s background. The people in the Secret Service – the KGB – it’s their modus operandi. It’s something hard in their brains,” Amin said. “They don’t trust anyone. They don’t believe anyone can have their own beliefs.”

Anin says Putin and his company believe that those who are not in the ideological lockstep with the Kremlin are controlled by the CIA or the US State Department.

“Another reason (for paranoia) is that they are getting older,” he added. “They have been in power for over twenty years. When you are constantly surrounded by an army of bodyguards and you are constantly in a bunker, you are losing your sense of reality.”

“You know, I think it’s a youth war against the Soviets,” added Anin, who was born in the USSR. “The average age of Ukrainian politicians is about 40. The average age of Russian politicians is 67.”

Anin did not anticipate what would happen on Monday when Russia marks a victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It has been increasingly said that Putin’s Russia has modeled his identity in this part of his past, and the more it perpetuates a false narrative about the next Nazi and genocidal presence, the more it tarnishes the glory of past heroism.

“They never talk about the future,” Anin said of the government, “because they can’t give anything to the Russian audience or the rest of the world. There’s nothing behind the idea of ​​a ‘Russian world.’ So much for other symbols. “