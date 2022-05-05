Kremlin says Western intel will not stop war as US reportedly helps Ukraine target Russian generals



The Kremlin said Thursday that Western intervention would not affect the war in Ukraine because the United States wants to target Russian generals by sharing intelligence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “our military is well aware that the United States, Britain and NATO are permanently providing intelligence and other parameters to the Ukrainian army.” [such actions] Unable to prevent the achievement of the goal of special military operations. “

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Peskov’s comments came a day after The New York Times reported that US intelligence was assisting Kiev in finding Russia’s top military leaders in Ukraine.

Information provided by Western countries, along with Ukrainian intelligence, is said to have helped Ukrainian forces target Russian positions through artillery strikes and other types of attacks.

The Ukrainian government has claimed that a dozen Russian generals have been killed since the war began 70 days ago, but U.S. officials have not confirmed that number.

Russian filtration camps are Mariupol’s ‘ghetto’, the official says

Peskov said Russia was doing “everything necessary” to prevent intelligence sharing, Russian media reported Thursday.

Russia has accused Ukraine of waging a proxy war against Moscow by providing billions of dollars in defense aid to Ukraine.

The United States, NATO and other allies have pledged to continue supplying arms to Ukraine as Russia doubles down on its deadly operations in the eastern and southern parts of the country.

U.S. lawmakers last week stepped in to revive a World War II-era policy that would ensure that Ukraine would not only have quick access to U.S. weapons, but also all Eastern European countries affected by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

The policy, which helped defeat Adolf Hitler, was agreed just days after Russia’s advice that it would keep an eye on Moldova as well.