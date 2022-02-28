Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries into Kyiv on mission to assassinate Zelenskyy: report



The Kremlin has sent more than 400 Russian paid mercenaries to Kiev to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a report.

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company accused of working secretly with the Russian government, flew mercenaries from Africa to Kiev about five weeks ago, the Times of London reported.

Their responsibility was to behead Zelensky’s government and prepare the ground for taking control of Moscow in exchange for handsome financial bonuses, according to the newspaper.

According to the Times, the Ukrainian government first received intelligence about Russian tenants on Saturday. A few hours later, a curfew was imposed from 5pm to 8am, effective for at least the next 36 hours, “for more effective defense of the capital and its residents.”

On Saturday, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko tweeted, “All civilians on the streets during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s subversion and revival group.” “Please treat the situation with understanding and do not go out.”

In a move backed by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the European Union in December went on to approve Russia-backed Wagner group and its allies for serious human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial, short or arbitrary executions and killings, and volatile activity. In countries including Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and the Donbass region of Ukraine.

Former U.S. intelligence officials told Gadget Clock Digital that the tenants may have been working in Kiev for months because Russian President Vladimir Putin needed ground intelligence in the Ukrainian capital before the planned attack began five days ago.

An official said deploying Wagner’s group to assassinate Zelensky gave Putin the option to say, “That’s not me.” A second former U.S. official added that Wagner’s group could carry out a judicial assassination in Kiev, possibly using a nerve agent or something undetectable, which could be a Russian government strategy because “something else Putin wants.”

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has documented the growing use of Russian private military companies (PMCs) to irregularly increase its international influence.

The Wagner group, which is affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, particularly the Maine Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), recently came to Mali as France began withdrawing its military efforts against Salafi-jihadists. Region groups.