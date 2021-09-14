Krishna Abhishek apologizes to Govinda Sunita: Krishna Abhishek apologizes to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

The years-long feud between Govinda and his actor nephew Krishna Abhishek is not over yet. Recently, when Govinda was to come with his family in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and Krishna refused to do the episode, the argument took a drastic turn.

His mama Sunita Ahuja was very angry with Krishna Abhishek’s act and said that she did not even want to see Krishna’s face. Now Krishna Abhishek has reacted to this whole matter.



Sunita had said – not even to see Krishna’s face

According to Krishna Abhishek, he still does not understand why his mama Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are angry with him. Let us know that in a conversation with our colleague ETimes, Sunita Ahuja had said, ‘3 years ago I said that this cannot be solved while I am alive. In the name of the family, you cannot abuse or take unfair advantage. If we raise our children, we will go head to head and abuse. What if you asked Krishna Abhishek to leave the house after my mother-in-law left? Those who have raised and nurtured them have descended on their arrogance with them. All I want to say is that this debate will never end. I never want to see her face again. ‘



Krishna said – I was very sad because of what my aunt said

Krishna Abhishek is very hurt by this statement of Mami Sunita and she says, ‘I know that my Mama has talked a lot about me. Naturally I felt bad. But now it seems that he is angry with me because he loves me the most. Saying I don’t even want to see his face shows how hurt he is. And you can only get hurt by the words of your loved ones. ‘



‘I love Mama so much, I apologize to her’

Krishna Abhishek now wants to apologize to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. He said, ‘These words can only be uttered by parents when they are angry at their children. I love my uncle very much. I apologize to them. I tried several times, but they did not accept my apology. And this is the biggest problem. I don’t know why he doesn’t want to forgive me even though I’m like his son. He and I have said many times in interviews that our differences will go away. But we still have a battle. ‘

Krishna Abhishek further said that he is very sad to see his uncle’s hatred towards him. They are like his parents. Krishna said that the words spoken by his uncle are filmy. It happens in movies, not in real life relationships.