Krishna Abhishek on Udit Narayan Govinda Comment: Krishna Abhishek once again says drag Govinda Udit Narayan Aapko dekh ke maa ki yaad aaye-

In the recent episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, everyone was surprised when Krishna Abhishek commented on Mama Govinda. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh started laughing after hearing Krishna, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan remained silent.

Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu came as guests in the 1st September. Singer Anuradha Paudwal was also present. When Krishna Abhishek saw Udit Narayan, he said, ‘Seeing you, I remembered Mama. It was great. ‘ Hearing this, Udit Narayan kept looking at his face.



Govinda had refused to appear in the part

Let me tell you that Govinda was recently seen with his family in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Due to differences, Krishna Abhishek refused to shoot the episode. Govinda’s wife Sunita felt very bad about this. She had told a lot to Krishna Abhishek and told him that she did not even want to see his face.



Even with her aunt, Sunita said – I will never see my face

In this argument, Krishna Abhishek’s wife Kashmira Shah said some things for Sunita that made her angry. Sunita also called Krishna Abhishek a bad bride. Krishna Abhishek said that he has apologized to his mama many times and is ready to forget all differences and move on, while his mama is very angry.