Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Janmashtami 2021: Swara Bhaskar to Ith Twik Dhanjani Celebrities talk about their real life Krishna and Janmashtami experiences

Krishna in my life My wife Deepti: Shreyas Talpade If there is anyone Krishna in my life, I will say that my wife is Deepti. Because Deepti is my friend, philosopher, my guide and also my beloved. In fact, whenever I need a friend and I want to lighten my mind, I talk to Dipti. Sometimes when I am confused about work, film, production or role, that light shows me the way. Sometimes it happens that you wander a little, so at such times Dipti becomes my Krishna and shows the way. I have many memories related to Janmashtami. As children, we used to celebrate the yoghurt pot with great enthusiasm. Our childhood curd was not as grand as it is today, but at the local level we celebrated it wholeheartedly and wholeheartedly. There were also many fruits hanging on the pot. After breaking the yoghurt pot, we would rush to collect the fallen fruit and money. During this time we used to do a lot of devilish things. During college we used to have a drama team and we used to organize a curd pot in the college garden. I once broke a five-layer yogurt pot. READ Also Indian Idol - Danish Stuns Everyone With His Mesmerising Performance, Anu Malik Calls It The Finest Ever

I had Janmashtami every day at my house: Preeti Zhangiani I have two Krishna-Kanhaiyas in my life and they are my two sons Javesh and Jayveer. One is ten years old and the other is five years old. Both of them are as naughty as Kanha. And yes, how can I forget my big Krishna? He is my husband Parveen Dabas. He is my companion. My house has Janmashtami every day. Celebrating new jokes, vandalism, taunts and celebrations every day. As far as Janmashtami memories are concerned, a large curd pot was built in the building in front of our building and many large groups used to come around us to break it. In the past the pot was built very high, but when the children failed to break it, it was finally lowered. My sister and I will not leave our balcony unless we break the yogurt pot.

My father is my Krishna: Swara Bhaskar The Krishna of my life is my father and my friend Prashant Jha. Everyone knows how close I am to my father. He is a person who is very practical and transparent. I can discuss anything with them. So be it stress, relationships or periods. I never lied to my father about things that are usually slapped. I share all my problems with him. He has shown me the way whenever I am in any dilemma. No matter how bad the news is, there is always comfort and reassurance from them that everything will be fine. Apart from my father, I also consider my friend Prashant Jha to be the Krishna of my life. They always give me the right advice. READ Also Fear and self-loathing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

My Radha My Krishna: Ada Sharma It may sound strange to you, but my Radha is my Krishna. I tell you that my Radha who is my stuffed toy in the form of a cat, I call her my pillow, this is my Krishna. I consider my cat Radha as my Krishna. She is my little star kid, who has become so famous these days that articles are being written about her. In this way she is my savior, because when people find out that Adana has created a verified account for the pillow, they do not confuse me. It makes me feel safe. In Corona’s time I have been able to maintain social distance because of Radha. Radha showed me the way that anything is possible if you are smart, even if you are a pillow. As a child, when I used to go to see Dahi Handi, I used to think it was a Hindi action movie. By the way, on the day of Janmashtami there is a big pooja in our house, which is special for me.

I can meet Kanha with my eyes closed: Rajneesh Duggal We have been Krishna devotees since childhood. From Radha Mandir in Kailash Colony, Delhi to ISKCON (East Delhi) in Gaddi and Radha Raman and Banke Bihari Ji in Vrindavan, his childhood went under his feet. My mother and father also shifted to Vrindavan some time ago. For the benefit of Baba, I played the role of Lord Krishna in Shrimad Bhagwat Purana. My father is no more, but now my mother lives there, immersed in devotion. Kanha is a good friend of mine. Whenever I feel like it, I close my eyes and talk to him. They appear in front of me as soon as I close my eyes. READ Also K-pop Rules Top Social Artist Category, BTS Nominated For The 5th Time

Eat 20 bananas for Janmashtami fast She is my mother who has embodied all the forms of Krishna in my life. He always supported me, loved me. They protect me momentarily. Even today, if I get a little hurt or my health deteriorates, they take great care. I am his darling. He gave birth to me and supported me. As a child, I always fasted on the occasion of Janmashtami and then I knew I couldn’t eat grain, but I could definitely eat fruit. I loved bananas, so I ate a lot. Once I ate twenty bananas on the day of fasting.

On Janmashtami 2021, hailstones of ‘Shri Krishna’ fall all over the country. The leela of Lord Krishna is incomparable. All the forms of Krishna described in our religious texts have some lessons hidden in each of them. The solution to every problem in life is hidden in the teachings of Sri Krishna. This is the reason why Sri Krishna seems to be practical in every century. Sometimes he becomes a naughty Kanha and persecutes Yashoda, sometimes he becomes a lover and attracts Radha. He saves Draupadi’s shame by becoming her savior in Draupadi’s demise, while in the battle of Kurukshetra, Arjuna guided her to the path of Dharma by reciting the essence of the song. Like ordinary people, our celebrities are also devotees of Lord Krishna. From Swara Bhaskar to Preeti Zhangiani and Ithvik Dhanjani, we wanted to know who is the Krishna of their lives and why? The celebrities gave us many interesting answers.