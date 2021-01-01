Krishna Nagar wins gold: Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles SH6 badminton tournament; Krishna Nagar wins 5th gold medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics; Krishna Nagar wins gold: After Suhas LY’s silver, Krishna Nagar wins gold, giving India its 19th medal in the Paralympics

India’s star para-badminton player Krishna Nagar has made history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Second seed Krishna Nagar defeated Chu Man Kei of Hong Kong 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17 in the men’s SH6 final. Shortly before this, Noida DM Suhas LY won a silver medal in another badminton tournament.

Thus, India won the 5th gold medal in the tournament. This is India’s 19th overall medal. She has won 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals. He helped India win its second gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 22-year-old from Jaipur defeated his opponent 21-17, 16-21, 21-17.





The second seed thus adds fellow Pramod Bhagat to the list of gold medalists in badminton. Bhagat had won his first gold medal in the SL3 category on Saturday. This is India’s fifth gold medal in the Paralympics. Earlier, Suhas Yathiraj had won a silver medal in the SL4 category on Sunday.

