Krishna Shroff again shared his adorable pictures, hurting the fans

The actor’s daughter and sister may not be working in the film, but she is no less than a celebrity. Krishna Shroff has a huge fan following on social media and his photos and videos are well liked. Krishna has once again shared attractive pictures of his latest photoshoot on social media. Krishna has been doing photoshoots for various magazines for the last few years. Recently shared photos are also seen from his latest photoshoot. In these pictures, Krishna is seen posing in bold style in black pants and sports bra. Krishna’s fans love these pictures. Look at the photos of Krishna Shroff: We will tell you that Krishna Shroff is a fitness freak and he has also created MMA Matrix Fitness Center. The photoshoot also took place at his fitness center. Although Krishna Shroff does not work in films, she recently made her debut in a music video. Along with Krishna, Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair were also seen in the video. The name of this music video is ‘Kinney Kinney Wari’.