Krishna Shroff Goes Topless for Magazine Shoot

Krishna Shroff, sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, has once again come into the limelight due to her bold photos. Krishna Shroff has recently got a topless photoshoot done. Whose picture he himself posted on social media.

New Delhi. Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, is still away from films, but despite this, she remains in the headlines a lot. Krishna Shroff lives in a lot of discussions due to his boldness. His fan following is no less than a big star. Krishna Shroff is very active on social media. She keeps on sharing her videos and pictures every day. This time Krishna is in the headlines for her topless pictures.

Actually, Krishna Shroff has posted a picture on his official Instagram. She is seen topless in this picture. Talking about the look of Krishna Shroff in the photo, he has black leather pants first. Also, the gloves are first till the elbow. To make the look more stylish, Krishna has kept the hair open. Also seen with nude makeup. During the photoshoot, Krishna is seen flaunting tattoos and naval piercings made on her body in a captivating style.

Disha Patani praised

This topless photoshoot of Krishna Shroff, done for the magazine, is now increasingly being discussed on social media. Seeing this hot avatar of her, fans are also unable to stop themselves from praising her. Not only this, Disha Patani, the alleged girlfriend of Krishna Shroff’s brother Tiger Shroff, also could not stop herself from commenting on Krishna’s photo. Seeing Krishna’s topless photoshoot, Disha commented and wrote, ‘Wow what a body.’ Many Bollywood stars are also seen praising Krishna’s style.

Let us tell you that before Krishna Shroff, many other actresses have also got topless photoshoot done. In the year 2017, Alia Bhatt got a topless photoshoot done for the calendar photoshoot of famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In this picture, Alia was seen going topless and holding a black cat in her hands.

Let us tell you that actress Disha Patani has also got her photoshoot done topless. Anyway, the actress remains in the headlines for her boldness.

Bollywood’s famous actress Shraddha Kapoor has also got a topless photoshoot done. He did a photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani in the year 2017.

The name of actress Kiara Advani is also included in this list. Kiara Advani also got a topless photoshoot done for Dabboo Ratnani. In which she was seen giving bold poses standing behind the leaves of the tree.