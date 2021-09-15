Krishna Shroff Tiger Shroff Bollywood: Krishna Shroff is annoyed by the name of Bollywood, no star kid would have answered that

Krishna does not want to get into acting Krishna Shroff is a fitness expert and is always asked about getting into acting. Speaking about it, Krishna said, ‘Honestly, the acting insects that people talk about have never bitten me. I am completely satisfied with the path I have chosen for myself. I wanted to make my own way my way.

Krishna Shroff has received many offers of films Krishna Shroff said that he has received offers for many films. He turned down all these offers. Krishna also said that he did not regret the offer of these films.

Krishna loves fitness Krishna Shroff loves fitness just like his brother Tiger. She said, ‘I have always said that fitness is not only your present but also your future. This sector is growing rapidly not only in India but all over the world. If you can make people aware of fitness, it will be a precious gift for their lives.

Irritated at the question of acting in action Krishna Shroff recently received an award for his fitness. After this, sharing the story on Instagram, she wrote, 'I hope now I won't be asked if I don't want to be a heroine? My answer is still no. Krishna said that she does not write much on Instagram but it was necessary to say so.

There is more to the world than Bollywood Krishna Shroff told how he feels when asked frequently about Bollywood. He said, ‘In fact, I am very angry at this question. People don’t realize that there is more to life than Bollywood. Yes, my family is successful but that doesn’t mean I should get into movies either. This is a strange mentality. I think I’m doing a very good job.

Even though Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is not working in films, she has remained in the spotlight. Krishna Shroff has huge fans on social media and he is no less than a celebrity. People have been asking Krishna Shroff about working in films for a long time. Now Krishna has given an open answer to this point.