Krishna Shroff: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff says Disha Patani is like her sister
In her interview, Krishna says, ‘I always say that she is like my sister. I go to him whenever I need advice or opinion on any subject. She’s also good at hair and makeup, so sometimes when I’m in a hurry and don’t have time to do my work, she always comes to me and does my makeup. It’s really nice to have him. My brother doesn’t have many friends, so if the two have a good time together, I’d love to see them together. ‘
‘Direction and I are very close’
Krishna smiles and says, ‘I don’t know the bond but Disha and I are very close to each other. There’s someone like Direction in my life, that’s enough for me. When Krishna was asked if being an older brother, does Tiger give him any advice about relationships? Krishna says, no, I have more experience in this matter than her so she is not me but I advise her about the relationship. This is what I learned from my previous relationship that you should not lose your personality. Don’t lose yourself in a relationship because you’re the first person. ‘
