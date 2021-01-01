Krishna Shroff: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff says Disha Patani is like her sister

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s name is often associated with her special friend Tiger Shroff. But the fact that Disha is very close to the Shroff family is not hidden from anyone. In particular, Disha is very close to Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and the two are often seen commenting on each other’s pictures or pictures of each other. In an exclusive interview with ‘Pinkvilla’, Krishna has spoken openly about his friendship with ‘Baagi 2’ actress Disha. Praising the direction, Krishna said, ‘She is amazing. She is very nice and she defends me whenever there is a quarrel between me and my brother.

‘Direction does my makeup too’

In her interview, Krishna says, ‘I always say that she is like my sister. I go to him whenever I need advice or opinion on any subject. She’s also good at hair and makeup, so sometimes when I’m in a hurry and don’t have time to do my work, she always comes to me and does my makeup. It’s really nice to have him. My brother doesn’t have many friends, so if the two have a good time together, I’d love to see them together. ‘

‘Direction and I are very close’

Krishna smiles and says, ‘I don’t know the bond but Disha and I are very close to each other. There’s someone like Direction in my life, that’s enough for me. When Krishna was asked if being an older brother, does Tiger give him any advice about relationships? Krishna says, no, I have more experience in this matter than her so she is not me but I advise her about the relationship. This is what I learned from my previous relationship that you should not lose your personality. Don’t lose yourself in a relationship because you’re the first person. ‘

