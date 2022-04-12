Krispy Kreme to sell a dozen doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas



Crispy Cream has announced that it will sell a dozen glazed donuts for one gallon of gas on Wednesday, April 13th.

“As Americans deal with rising PPG – per gallon – gasoline prices, we’re lowering the price of our real glazes per PPOG,” said Dave Skena, the company’s chief marketing officer, in a press release.

Crispy Cream will pull the average national gas price from AAA’s gas price tracker before Monday and set the price for a dozen original glazed donuts for that Wednesday.

“… We hope providing a little donut deflation will allow them to share some laughter at a difficult time,” Skena said in a statement.

The offer runs through May 4 through some participating Crispy Cremes, not including Times Square locations. Customers can visit the Krispy Kreme site to see if they are participating in their local store offer.

Guests can order up to two dozen donuts for one gallon of gas. Orders can be placed in-store, drive-through, online or through the app.