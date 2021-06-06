Kristen Bell shares rare snap with Dax Shepard and their daughters to show off ‘enchanted driveway’ 

She not too long ago reunited with her dad and mom after greater than a yr due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

And on Saturday, Kristen Bell continued to really feel the household vibes, when she shared a rare household portrait with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters Lincoln and Delta to her Instagram account.

The snap confirmed the Frozen actress, 40, posing with Shepard, 46, and their women in entrance of a giant tree wrapped in vacation lights.

Giant pink coronary heart emojis obscured the faces of their daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six.

Kristen smiled to the fitting of the body, whereas her husband leaned his head in shut to hers.

‘Dad hung lights on the oak tree and now we’ve got an enchanted driveway!!’ the Veronica Mars star wrote within the caption for her 14.7million followers.

Humorous: Bell additionally added a short clip to her Instagram Tales exhibiting husband Dax holding her up late at night time enjoying video video games

‘✨✨✨ Thank u @daxshepard,’ she added, ending the missive with a purple coronary heart emoji.

The submit comes one week after the actress was reunited with her dad and mom for the primary time in additional than a yr, as seen on her social media account.

Kristen had been saved other than her mom Lorelei and father Tom on account of the coronavirus disaster, however she took to Instagram late final month to reveal they not too long ago reunited to have fun her dad’s birthday.

‘Noticed my dad and mom for the primary time in over a yr,’ she wrote subsequent to a photograph of the three collectively.

‘It was my dad’s birthday, so we took him out to a pleasant dinner and he informed me that because it was his birthday he completely didn’t have to take his masks off for the photographs I wished,’ she defined.

The actress concluded her message by expressing that she inherited a sure trait from her father earlier than wishing him properly.

She concluded, ‘I get my stubbornness from him. Comfortable birthday, dad. I am so glad you are mine.’