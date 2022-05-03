Kristi Noem vows to secure ‘right to life’ for the unborn if Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade



Gov. Christy Noyem, RSD, has responded to the alleged draft of the upcoming Supreme Court opinion of Dobs v. Women’s Health Agency by hitting Rowe v. Wade, promising to convene a special session of the South Dakota Legislature to limit abortion. The final judgment of the court should strike below the precedent of 1973.

The draft, which the court refused to confirm or deny, and which appears to be back in February, would reverse Row v. Wade and allow states to make their own laws on the abortion hot-button issue. Since this is a draft, reported by Politico, and not an officially signed opinion, Rowe v. Wade has remained the law of the land. Draft circulation and change.

“If this report is true and Rowe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call a special life-saving session and guarantee that every unborn child in South Dakota has the right to life,” Noem said. Announced on Twitter.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, R-Texas, responded to the news by urging the court to return the disputed issue to the states.

“I hope #SCOTUS will return the abortion question to where it is: states,” says Paxton. Twitter. “That’s why I led the 24-nation coalition in support of the MS legislation banning them after 15 weeks. I will [continue] TX protects the future and prays for an end to abortion across our country. “

Lynn Fitch, Attorney General of Mississippi, the state that passed the law under consideration in the Dobbs case, said she would wait for the court’s official opinion.

“Politico claims to have a preliminary draft of Dobbs’ decision tonight,” Fitch’s office noted. “The content of the article and the linked opinion cannot be verified.”

“We will allow the Supreme Court to speak on its behalf and wait for the court’s formal opinion,” Fitch said in a brief statement.

States, including the Democratic legislature, have passed abortion codify laws after the blockade. Governor Jared Police, D-Colo., Has signed a law Creating a “fundamental right” to abortion and denying any right to the unborn. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo, DN.Y., signed into law an Abortion Rights and Code Definitely remove Protection from unborn children. There is the Connecticut Legislature Pass a bill Aimed at fighting abortion restrictions in other states.

Meanwhile, states, including the Republican legislature, have passed abortion restriction laws, while Texas and Idaho have passed laws allowing private citizens to file civil lawsuits against individuals who assist or abort abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected at about 6 weeks of gestation.