Kristi Noem’s message to the Republican Party: ‘Get over yourself’



South Dakota Governor Christy Neim will deliver a keynote address at the Reagan Library on Wednesday night, urging Republicans to listen more, speak less and stop making small complaints.

In a prepared commentary obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, Naeem said, “My advice to the Republican Party is to cut itself off.”

“We all have people in our lives with whom we have stopped talking, we are upset, or believe that they are so far from us on the other side of the political spectrum that there is no point in wasting words about them. We should cut ourselves off. And start by listening. “

Reagan will be speaking at the Library as part of the Noam Time for Choosing series, which already features 2024 potential contestants, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Ambassador Nicki Haley and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. .

In a pre-speech interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Noem spoke about his appreciation of former President Ronald Reagan and how South Dakota is proving that Republican policies are working. He also spoke about the importance of “discipline” in communicating with Republicans and not fighting on Twitter.

“We’ve stopped talking to people we don’t agree with,” Naeem told Gadget Clock, a fellow Republican. “Instead, if we don’t agree with people, we blow them up or jump on Twitter. It needs to stop. We need to listen and build relationships. Communication is something we need to discipline ourselves.”

Noem said the policies of Reagan and former President Trump were similar, except for immigration differences. (Reagan granted general amnesty to about 3 million undocumented immigrants). Asked if his message to Republicans about overcoming themselves was to agree with Reagan’s style of communication rather than Trump, Naeem said “a little bit.”

But more broadly, Noem says, “I’m encouraging Republicans … to listen, to talk, rather than to constantly blow each other off and get out of the house.”

Noem is a former state legislator and Congresswoman who has represented South Dakota in Washington for eight years. She was elected the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018.

During the coronavirus epidemic, he sparked controversy by refusing to close business, impose a public health mask mandate, or refuse to restrict large gatherings. He hosted the fourth July celebration with Trump in 2020 at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Noem defended his decision, saying governors “do not have the power to say your business is not essential.”

“South Dakota is proof that our Republican policies work,” Noem told Gadget Clock. “We have very few taxes, very few rules in South Dakota. We kept our state open during the epidemic. We protect our freedoms and rights, and we have the number one economy in our country.”

Simi Valley is hosting many prominent GOP personalities and 2024 optimists aimed at outlining their detailed vision for the California-based Reagan Library Party and the conservative movement.

For 2024, Nome said he was focused on his 2022 re-election for governor and that there were “no plans” beyond that. If Trump runs again, he will support him.

“Yes, his policies were incredible for our state and our people,” Naeem said.