Kristin Cavallari shows fans her stripped down kitchen as she prepares to renovate

Kristin Cavallari confirmed off her stripped-down kitchen to her fans as she ready to have the room in her Nashville house renovated.

The 34-year-old actuality TV blonde revealed the room was utterly naked with even the counters apparently torn out.

Her wood ceiling was uncovered, a lot of the paint had been scraped off the partitions and there was cardboard taped all around the ground.

Earlier than the kitchen was destroyed: The TV star in her kitchen with one in every of her three youngsters

‘MY KITCHEN CURRENTLY,’ the previous The Hills star wrote over the stark picture including: ‘LET THE REMODEL BEGIN!’

Kristin additionally took to her Insta Tales this Thursday to promote her Rocker Woman earrings from her model Unusual James.

She modeled the earrings herself and confirmed them off for the digicam revealing she would sometimes put on them ‘with denims and a T-shirt.’

Nonetheless she confessed that ‘I’m dressing them up in the present day,’ as she was seen sporting a pair of modern striped trousers that complemented the $68 earrings.

Kristin’s newest promotion for her model comes within the wake of a TMZ report that her estranged husband Jay Cutler is after part-ownership of Unusual James.

Jay allegedly is arguing he’s entitled to personal 50% of the corporate as a result of Kristin based it throughout their marriage.

Kristin is alleged to be resisting his try to assume part-ownership, saying she launched the model with her personal cash and he didn’t spend money on it.

The jewellery line was launched on-line in 2017 and Kristin has since additionally opened brick-and-mortar areas in Chicago, Nashville and Dallas.

Kristin and Jay introduced their cut up over a 12 months in the past and had currently been managing an amicable co-parenting relationship.

In late January Kristin and Jay cryptically shared the identical joint selfie with the identical caption: ‘The world is filled with customers. 10 years. Can’t break that.’

Rumors rapidly reached a fever pitch that they had been getting again collectively however shortly thereafter a Individuals supply confirmed they weren’t.

Kristin married Jay in 2013 after courting him for years and so they welcomed three kids – Camden, eight, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, 5.

Final April they introduced that they had been getting divorced, since which era Kristin has dated and damaged up with comic Jeff Dye.

Though Kristin and Jay initially squabbled over cash and the kids they’ve since settled on cut up custody.

In September Kristin advised Leisure Tonight that she ended her actuality present Very Cavallari so as to maintain the divorce off of TV.

‘I did not need to speak about my divorce on digicam and have to expose that. I actually assume that some issues ought to be saved non-public,’ she defined.