Kristy McNichol Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Kristy McNichol’s Net Worth?

Kristy McNichol is a former American actress, singer, and producer who has a internet price of $4 million. McNichol made her TV appearing debut in a 1973 episode of “Love, American Fashion,” and he or she went on to look in additional than 35 movies and tv exhibits. Kristy gave an Emmy-profitable efficiency as Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence on the ABC sequence “Household” (1976–1980), and he or she starred as Patricia Apple on the CBS drama “Apple’s Manner” (1974–1975) and Barbara Weston on NBC’s “Empty Nest” (1988–1995). McNichol, who retired from appearing in 2001, additionally appeared within the movies “Little Darlings” (1980), “Solely After I Giggle” (1981), and “Dream Lover” (1986), and he or she voiced Sgt. Angela “Angie” Romar on The WB animated sequence “Invasion America” (1998). Kristy served as an affiliate producer on the 1989 quick movie “Soiled Tennis,” and he or she was a co-govt producer on the 1993 TV film “Mom of the Bride.”

Early Life

Kristy McNichol was born Christina Ann McNichol on September 11, 1962, in Los Angeles, California. Her father, James, was a carpenter, and her mom Carolyn, labored odd jobs resembling cosmetics salesperson and secretary; they divorced when McNichol was 3 years previous. Kristy’s older brother, Jimmy, is an actor and singer, and In 1978, the siblings launched the album “Kristy and Jimmy McNichol,” co-hosted the “ABC All-Star Saturday Preview Particular,” and carried out on the particular “The Carpenters: A Christmas Portrait.” McNichol additionally has a youthful brother named Tommy.

Profession

Kristy and Jimmy appeared collectively in commercials earlier than hanging out on their very own, and McNichol visitor-starred on “Love, American Fashion” in 1973 and “Run, Joe, Run” in 1974. From 1974 to 1975, she starred as Patricia Apple on “Apple’s Manner,” and he or she appeared on “ABC Afterschool Specials” in 1975, 1976, and 1977. Kristy visitor-starred on “Starsky & Hutch” (1976 and 1978), “The Bionic Lady” (1976), and “The Love Boat” (1977), and from 1976 to 1980, she performed Letitia “Buddy” Lawrence on “Household,” which aired 86 episodes over 5 seasons and earned her two Emmys. Her first function movie was 1977’s “Black Sunday,” however her scenes had been lower, so she did not make it to the large display till 1978’s “The Finish.” McNichol appeared within the TV films “Like Mother, Like Me” (1978), “Summer season of My German Soldier” (1978), “My Previous Man” (1979), and “Blinded by the Mild” (1980), and he or she had a lead function within the 1980 movie “Little Darlings” alongside Tatum O’Neal. Kristy then appeared within the movies “The Evening the Lights Went Out in Georgia” (1981), “White Canine” (1982), “The Pirate Film” (1982), and “Simply the Manner You Are” (1984), and he or she acquired a Golden Globe nomination for 1981’s “Solely After I Giggle.”

McNichol had an emotional breakdown whereas filming “Simply the Manner You Are” in France, and filming went on hiatus for a 12 months whereas she recovered. She informed “Individuals” journal, “I could not eat, and the entire month I used to be in France I hardly slept. After I did sleep, I used to be dreaming unusual issues. I used to be crying on a regular basis. My weight dropped right down to about 96 lbs. Nonstop crying. Nonstop nervousness. I used to be all the time shaking like a leaf. Freaking out, crying, confused, I did not know what was occurring. I used to be so sick. It was the toughest factor I’ve ever finished to attempt to get by way of that movie.” Kristy appeared within the TV films “Love, Mary” (1985) and “Girls of Valor” (1986), and he or she performed the lead function of Kathy Gardner within the 1986 thriller “Dream Lover.” In 1988, McNichol landed the function of Barbara Weston on “The Golden Ladies” spin-off “Empty Nest.” She left the sequence after being identified with bipolar dysfunction in 1992, however she returned for the sequence finale in 1995; she additionally performed Barbara in two episodes of “The Golden Ladies.”

Whereas starring on “Empty Nest,” Kristy appeared within the movies “You Cannot Hurry Love” (1988), “Two Moon Junction” (1988), and “The Forgotten One” (1989) and the TV films “Youngsters of the Bride” (1990) and “Child of the Bride” (1991). In 1993, she starred in and produced the TV film “Mom of the Bride,” then she lent her voice to “Excessive Ghostbusters” in 1997 and “Invasion America” in 1998. In mid-2001, McNichol introduced her retirement from appearing, stating, “I retired from my profession after 24 years. My feeling was that it was time to play my largest half – myself! I need to say that it has been one of the best factor that ever occurred to me.” After retiring, Kristy taught appearing lessons at a Los Angeles personal college. In 2013, she teamed up along with her brother Jimmy to host the documentary “Planet View,” which Jimmy wrote, directed, and produced.

Private Life

In 2012, Kristy publicly revealed that she is a lesbian and shared a photograph of herself along with her associate of 20 years, Martie Allen. McNichol’s publicist stated that Kristy made the assertion as a result of she was upset about youngsters being bullied, stating, “She hopes that popping out might help children who want assist. She want to assist others who really feel totally different.”

Awards and Nominations

McNichol earned 4 Primetime Emmy nominations for “Household,” profitable Excellent Persevering with Efficiency by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection in 1977 and Excellent Supporting Actress in a Drama Collection in 1979. She has acquired Golden Globe nominations for Finest Actress in a Tv Collection – Drama for “Household” (1976) and Finest Actress in a Supporting Function – Movement Image for “Solely After I Giggle” (1982), and he or she gained a Individuals’s Selection Award for Favourite Younger Movement Image Actress in 1980. Kristy was nominated for 4 Younger Artist Awards, taking dwelling the prize for Finest Younger Movement Image Actress for “Solely After I Giggle” in 1982; her different nominations had been for Finest Juvenile Actress in a TV Collection or Particular for “Household” (1980), Finest Younger Actress in a Main Movement Image for “Little Darlings” (1981), and Finest Younger Actress – TV Particular for “My Previous Man” (1981). She gained a Bravo Otto award for Finest Actress in 1980 and was nominated for Finest Feminine TV Star in 1979, and he or she acquired a Jupiter Award nomination for Finest Worldwide Actress for “Little Darlings” in 1980.