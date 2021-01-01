Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat: Special Kriti Kharbanda reveals what she likes about boyfriend Pulkit Samrat Relationship Advice for Girls

Kriti Kharbanda has already been in the news for her film ’14 Fere ‘. He has recently completed his twelve years in the industry. In an exclusive interview with Navbharat Times, Kriti spoke not only about her film journey, rejection, family and first earnings, but also about her relationship with her partner Pulkit Samrat. Kriti says that since she is a woman and also speaks openly about the issues related to it.

Have you recently completed 12 years in the industry with your film ’14 Fere ‘? What was the most memorable character for you so far?

– Aarti Shukla (Shaadi Mein Must Be Ana) was not just a challenge for me, but for the first time in a Hindi film that dragged the entire film. This character is very close to my heart. Aarti is beyond me as much as I am bubbly in real life. That movie has become my biggest identity. I got a lot of praise for just 20 minutes in ‘Tash’, so it was a big deal for me. So Aditi’s strangest thing about ’14 Fere ‘is that she never tried to be a role model.

Have you ever been rejected as an actress?

– Yes many times. You audition for something and everything is decided, but then for some reason you don’t get that movie or project. It has happened to me many times that if for some reason I didn’t get the film, it didn’t do well at the box office. I cried because I didn’t get the movie, but I realized from time to time that when the movie comes out after a year and a half and when I understand the reason for not getting it, I look up and thank God. I have no support. I am the first generation of my family in this industry, so I have to take care of myself. I am very happy to be your support.



What was your first income and how much?

The first earnings I remember was Rs 12,000 for an advertising film. This amount was a big deal for me at the time. Then I wanted to pick up the phone and I was twelve then. All my friends had phones, which they only got in 9th and 10th. I told my parents I wanted a phone, everyone has one. He told me that you are not old enough to pick up the phone. You take after 12th. Because of my first earnings, I picked up 2 phones for myself and my dad again. Taking the phone, I told my dad how I could be spoiled by it? I am your daughter

What was the most proud and humble moment for you as a woman?

– Luckily I grew up in a very different way. I never understood the difference between a boy and a girl. My parents never told me that you are a girl, don’t dress like that. As far as inferiority is concerned, it’s something for me that the person in front of you can’t accomplish. If a woman is being abused, those who do and see her should feel inferior. Only when you give this power to another person can you feel humiliated. God forbid, my father will come and stand before me if anyone goes up and down with me. When Mian-Biwi gets divorced, people say that her husband left her. Like this right belongs only to men. My proudest moment was when I told everyone what I could do despite being a girl? When people tell my dad that your daughter is in the film industry, I don’t know what her scene is? But it is a proud moment for me to be born into such a family and for my parents to promote my dreams.



How much do materialistic things make you happy?

Honestly, I’m not a materialist at all. I can take it today, but I want a simple life. I travel in buyers because it’s so comfortable. It’s not that I can’t afford a Range Rover. I don’t buy expensive shoes, cars or bags. My greatest wish is that my parents be happy and their future is secure. The houses are man-made. I come from a middle class background, where my father says love is bigger than money. I have so much love in my life, so I am very happy in my life.

What issues should be worked on for the empowerment of women?

I think it is not enough to explain education or qualifications to a girl from childhood. You have to give the girl confidence from home. If you think they are a girl and this patriarchal society is teaching you that you are a woman and you should stay down, then they are wrong. She will never again believe that she too can fly her own way. But it starts at home. Stay at home for 5 years before you go to school and then if your father treats your mother with respect, she will understand that she also has the right to respect. If the father behaves rudely, she will never accept that she too has the right to be respected. He will find it normal.



How does your partner Pulkit Samrat complement you?

– He lets me be like me. He never tried to change me and he never will. He accepted me as he is. It is very important for your spouse to have this quality. Why do you try to replace each other? We are very true to each other. You have a very simple life.

