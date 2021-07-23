Kriti Kharbanda increased her weight by 15 kg in 3 hours, Watch Video and know the magic | Kriti Kharbanda gained 15 kg weight in 3 hours, know the magic way by watching VIDEO

New Delhi: These days everyone is worried about their fitness, some are worried about losing weight and some are working hard to increase. In such a situation, Bollywood celebs are also constantly seen sweating in the gym. But now ‘Housefull 4’ actress Kriti Kharbanda has surprised everyone by sharing a video. Because Kriti has shown by increasing the weight of 15 kg in 3 hours.

Fans rolling over the magic way

Actually, Kriti Kharbanda has shared a video from her Instagram account. In which she first stands on a weight-measuring machine in a heavy jacket and normal clothes. The machine shows his weight as 45 KG. But after that she appears in a bridal avatar and then stands on the machine, then her weight is seen to be around 55-57 KG. Watch this video…

Fans are making funny comments

While sharing this video, Kriti has written in the caption, ‘How to increase 15 kg weight in 3 hours, see in the video.’ With this, he has made three laughter emoji. Now this video is becoming fiercely viral. More than 3 lakh people have liked this video in a few hours. People are praising Kriti’s witty nature.

Also read: Trolls told Salman’s wife’s name, daughter’s age; Actor gave this answer in talk show

Trolled actress too

But while others are praising Kriti, there are also trolls who are seen trolling her. Because the weight in the machine is showing only 10-12 kg more, so people are giving maths class to Kriti. People are saying that 45+10 = 55.

Released movie ’14 Phere’

Kriti Kharbanda, who has made a mark in the industry with ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Housefull 4′, is in the headlines these days for the film ’14 Phere’. The film has been released on the OTT platform Zee 5. Vikrant Massey is seen opposite her in the film.

Read also: Krishna Shroff did topless photoshoot, Disha Patani did this comment

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to