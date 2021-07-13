Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer film Mimi’s trailer out

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is counted among the top actresses. His films are well liked. Now she has brought a new film for the fans. The trailer of the film ‘Mimi’ based on her surrogacy and pregnancy has been released. Fans were quite excited about this film. Because this time in the film, Kriti is going to be seen in a completely different style.

The film will be released on OTT on July 30

Kriti Sanon shared the trailer of the film on social media. She wrote, ‘Mimi does everything except this unexpected journey. This is my Mimi for you. Watch this story with your family. Along with this, Kriti told that the film is releasing on the OTT platform Netflix on July 30.

Also read: 46-year-old Shilpa Shetty posed in a bold style, hot photos went viral

#mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! 😉

Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now: https://t.co/S9jZvejnfR

Releasing on 30th July on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting — Kriti MIMI Sanon (@kritisanon) July 13, 2021

funny movie trailer

The trailer of the film is of 2 minutes 59 seconds. The trailer starts with Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Pankaj is playing the role of a driver. At the same time, Kriti Sanon is in the role of a dancer. In the palace where she dances, a foreign couple comes to stay. He is in search of a surrogate mother and falls in love with Kriti. After which Pankaj asks Kriti to be the surrogate mother of his child. In return, Kriti gets Rs 20 lakh. After which Kriti agrees for this and she becomes pregnant. But the story changes when the couple asks Kriti to drop the child. After this the story becomes emotional.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor in trouble after launching her book, legal action may be taken soon

Pankaj Tripathi will add a dash of comedy

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi is seen giving a tremendous punch of comedy. Seeing the trailer, it can be said that the story of the film is going to be comedy and emotional. This film has been directed by Ksman Utekar. The funny thing is that in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pankaj and Kriti played the role of father and daughter. But in this film, he will be seen playing the role of husband and wife. Let us tell you that Kriti Sanon had increased the weight of 15 kg for this film. For this, she stopped exercising and used to eat a lot of sweets.