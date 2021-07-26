Kriti Sanon film Mimi released 4 days before actual date, know where you can watch the movie | Mimi Release: Kriti Sanon’s film Mimi released suddenly 4 days ago, know where you can watch the movie

New Delhi: The most awaited film Mimi starring Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon has been released on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinema 4 days before the scheduled date. . This information has been given from Netflix India’s own social media account.

Kriti’s birthday is on 27th July

The film has been released a day before Kriti Sanon’s birthday (27 July). Kriti has given this information by sharing a video on her Instagram. He wrote in the caption, ‘Mimi is being shown!!! Mimi has arrived ahead of time! She couldn’t wait to see all of you!!! Mimi is streaming on Netflix and Jio Cinema. So far more than 2.5 lakh views have come on this video.

Pankaj Tripathi said heart touching thing

Pankaj Tripathi said, ‘Mimi is a very special film for us. That’s why our team thought that today this film should be seen. Then we thought that all of you are also our family. So how can this film be special without you. That’s why Mimi has been released prematurely. It happens like a child comes two-four days before the time, in the same way. So you too go and see the family. We’re going to see too. One more thing today is the birthday of two people in our team, so here is a double celebration. We are going to celebrate our producer Dinesh Vijan and the second Mimi i.e. Kriti, you also watch the film. Thank you.’

Fans were eagerly waiting

Let us tell you that apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Kriti Sanon, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak are also in important roles in this film. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of a young girl who becomes a mother through surrogacy for an American couple. The trailer of the film was liked by the people. Pankaj Tripathi’s performance is fine, but Kriti has also left no stone unturned by becoming a mother. Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of this film.

