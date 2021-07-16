Kriti Sanon increased the weight of Mimi by 15 kg, had to do such a difficult task! | Kriti Sanon increased the weight of 15 kg for ‘Mimi’, had to do such a difficult task!

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon says she chose a realistic approach while portraying different stages of pregnancy in the upcoming film ‘Mimi’. That’s why when he decided to gain weight himself by not wearing a body suit for the overweight scene, he found this decision very expensive. Because according to Kriti, her weight does not increase quickly. So let’s know how Kriti completed this challenge.

That’s why the weight of the work does not increase

Kriti Sanon told that due to good metabolism, I can always eat whatever I want. That is why it was not easy for me to gain weight in kilos. To gain weight, I had to eat more and more breakfast, food, sweets, etc.

Compulsion to eat a lot even when there is no hunger

The actress further said, ‘Every two hours, I had to have some breakfast even if I was not hungry. After a while, just seeing junk food made me feel weird. I was also not allowed to do any kind of workout including yoga, which made me feel really unfit.

Heed Director’s Advice

‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar said, ‘There is a difference between playing a character and becoming a character. Kriti has taken a deep dive in this role and it is really visible. Utekar said that very few actors put the purity of their craft above their stardom. Kriti is an artist first and knew that Mimi would ask her to cross the line. It is a performance born out of hard work and dedication.

It was necessary to drown in the character

Kriti further added that she knew she could burn those calories later, but it was the need of the hour to immerse herself in her character. ‘Mimi’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa. The film will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from July 30.

