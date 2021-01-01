kriti sanon mercedes maybach gla 600: Kriti Sanon New Car Rate 2 Crore 43 Lakhs: This car from Kriti Sanon is priced at Rs 2.43 crore.
Now Kriti Sanon has also joined the club of Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ayushman Khurana. Arjun Kapoor has bought a luxury car this month. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Ayushman Khurana bought a luxury car in July.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie ‘Mimi’ released on the OTT platform. Now Kriti Sanon will be seen working in films like ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhedia’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Hum Do Humre Do’.
Action Sanon
