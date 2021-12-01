Kriti Sanon started shooting for Shehzada in Delhi, said- ‘Shehzadi in the house’ | Kriti Sanon started shooting for Shahzada in Delhi, said- ‘Shehzadi in the house’

News oi – Varsha Rani

With each passing day, the excitement about Shahzada is increasing among the audience. Now news is coming that actress Kriti Sanon has joined the force for her second schedule in Delhi.

Rohit Dhawan started the Delhi schedule a few days back with Kartik Aaryan and Paresh Rawal. Kriti Sanon has joined the film crew this morning after wrapping up her work in London. On her Instagram, the actress shared a snapshot of the clapboard and wrote, “Shehzadi in the house.”

The team will be shooting important scenes in Old Delhi and has already started filming around Jama Masjid. Meanwhile, the princess has already wrapped up her first schedule of 20 days at her palatial mansion set in Mumbai’s Film City.

Talking about the same, Bhushan Kumar said, “We are glad that we have Kriti Sanon on the sets of Delhi. The actress has a positive energy. She will be seen playing a never-before-seen character in the film. Me. I am sure the audience will enjoy her performance on screen.”

Similarly, Aman Gill said, “Kriti Sanon is one of the most supportive actresses. I am looking forward to working with her on my Delhi schedule. So far, we have had a lot of fun shooting here, and I am sure that The actress will add a punch of more excitement.”

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar in lead roles. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, is releasing on 4 November 2022. The action-packed family musical film has music by Pritam.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 12:27 [IST]