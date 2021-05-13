Kriti Sanon to star opposite Prateik Babbar in ZEE5’s Rakhtpat; Aditya Roy Kapoor inks an action deal with Netflix





It’s time to stroll you thru the trending OTT information of the day. From Kriti Sanon being finalised for ZEE5’s Rakhtpat to Aditya Roy Kapoor signing a deal with Netflix for an action venture, this is a have a look at the highest trending OTT information at present. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s good friend Smita Parikh claims Rhea Chakraborty dated Aditya Roy Kapoor earlier than assembly SSR

Kriti Sanon comes on board for ZEE5’s Rakhtpat

It was earlier reported that Prateik Babbar has been roped in for ZEE5’s upcoming sequence Rakhtpat which shall be produced by Naresh Jain and directed by RK Reddy. And it’s being stated that Kriti Sanon has additionally been finalised for the sequence. Nonetheless, there is no official affirmation as of now. Additionally Learn – Noticed: Fatima Ali Shaikh seems to be fairly in blue; Aditya Roy Kapoor shoots with Sanjana Sanghi

Aditya Roy Kapoor inks a deal with Netflix

In accordance to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Roy Kapoor has signed an excellent deal with Netflix for its upcoming action venture. “The makers are at present ideating and scripting the present which is able to go on flooring someday later in 2021. He was approached for the present earlier this yr. He favored the thought and gave his nod,” a supply was quoted as saying. Additionally Learn – Noticed: Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup look, Riddhima Sahni’s starry birthday bash

Director Nikhil Pherwani’s Ahaan to launch on Netflix

Director Nikhil Pherwani’s Ahaan is all set to launch on Netflix after its theatrical run earlier this yr. “The complete group is over the moon with this announcement. OTT platforms have paved a method for area of interest movies to discover its viewers. It was such an honour to know that our slice-of-life film will discover its personal lovable viewers,” Nikhil stated.

Sunflower: Sunil Grover’s first look in his subsequent net sequence guarantees a novel homicide thriller

Zee5 has just lately introduced a novel homicide thriller laced with darkish humour – Sunflower, starring Sunil Grover main the pack on the Sunflower society alongside with Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his spouse Mrs. Ahuja and joined by Ashish Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. The online sequence is all set to launch on eleventh June 2021.

Nayanthara – Kunchacko Boban’s Nizhal set for an OTT launch

Nizhal: Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban’s movie goes to come on the OTT platform quickly. It’s a thriller.

