Kriti Sanon’s 5 films will be released in 2022, will explode with different genres! Kriti Sanon’s 5 films will be released in 2022, will explode with different genres!

Talking about her experiences of the year 2021, Kriti says, “Professionally 2021 was an amazing year. The kind of love that Mimi has received is overwhelming and it has not only made me as an actor to take risks. Made me feel more confident, but encouraged me more to move on.” Looks like Kriti is all set to fire with her experimental characters and challenge her inner artiste without the fear of taking risks.

After a superhit 2021, Kriti Sanon has the highest number of releases announced for 2022, with Kriti continuing to cement her position at the top.

The hunger to play challenging roles is not over for Kriti and hence she looks forward to do more experimental roles in the coming year. Elaborating on her expectation from 2022, Kriti said,

“What excites me the most is that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there is a lot to come in 2022!”

In the coming year, Kriti will have some biggies including ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganpat’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan. are released.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 13:15 [IST]