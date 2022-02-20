KRK and abhishek bachchan twitter fight goes viral abhishek bachchan reminds KRK of his fim deshdrohi when KRK comments of bollywood – Twitter War: Abhishek Bachchan got angry when KRK took a pinch on Bollywood films, said

Entertainment

13 seconds ago
There was a tremendous reaction war between filmmaker KRK and Abhishek Bachchan when KRK replied to Junior Bachchan’s tweet.

Filmmaker Kamal Rashid Khan is often dominated by his tweets on social media. So on the other hand, actor Abhishek Bachchan also never lags behind in replying to the trolls. Now recently there has been a Twitter war between KRK and Abhishek Bachchan. Although it is not very serious but both were seen reacting quickly to each other’s tweets.

The matter started with Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet where he shared the poster of a Malayalam film and praised it fiercely. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Another wonderful film from the Malayalam film industry’. Along with this, Abhishek also said good luck to the entire cast and crew.

Responding to this tweet of Abhishek Bachchan, KRK targeted Bollywood films. KRK tweeted and wrote, ‘Brother, sometimes you Bollywood people also make an amazing film!’ Along with this, a hand-joining emoji was also applied.

Although the matter did not calm down here, but Abhishek Bachchan also gave his tremendous response on this. Reacting to this tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Will try. You had made it… a traitor. Let us inform that this film of KRK proved to be a flop at the box office and the film got a very poor response from the audience.

This did not stop there. KRK also did not hold back when Abhishek Bachchan took the name of his film. He tweeted again, ‘Hahaha! Your make-up man’s budget is more than my film’s budget (1.5 crores). You Bollywood people did not let you make the second film. Otherwise, he would have made a blockbuster and shown it!’

Responding to this tweet of KRK, Junia Bachchan wrote, ‘Let’s try it too, hope you are successful in this struggle.’ Along with this, Abhishek Bachchan also made a handshake emoji at the end of the tweet.

These tweets of Abhishek Bachchan and KAK are becoming increasingly viral on social media and all social media users are reacting fiercely to these tweets. Talking about the film ‘Deshdrohi’, it was released in the year 2008. It had many stars including Gracy Singh, Harshita Bhatt, Ranjit, Yashpal Sharma along with KRK himself in the lead role.


