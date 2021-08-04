KRK Asks Why Police Didn’t Take Action Against Sunny Leone

Mumbai. Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is trapped in the porn videos case. After his arrest and jail, many celebs have given statements in support and against him. In such a situation, self-proclaimed movie critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has targeted Sunny Leone to take advantage of the opportunity. In a recent tweet, KRK questioned Sunny Leone and said that because of her many porn stars have become in the country, the police did not take any action on the scene.

Today, so many professional porn stars are in India just coz of Sunny Leone. Police didn’t take action against Sunny Leone, so other girls didn’t get scared to become porn stars. Bollywood ppl are equally responsible, who promoted & praised sunny Leone instead of criticizing her. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 4, 2021

‘There are many porn stars in India, because of Sunny Leone’

Kamal Rashid Khan targeted Sunny Leone by posting from his Twitter account. He wrote in one of his tweets, ‘Today, there are many professional porn stars in India because of Sunny Leone. Police did not take any action on Sunny Leone. That’s why other girls are not afraid to become porn stars. The people of Bollywood are also equally responsible, who praised Sunny Leone instead of criticizing her.

Users got mixed response

On this statement of KRK, users have given mixed response on Twitter. Some people say that KRK has raised the right issue. At the same time, some say that Sunny was already a porn star. One user wrote, ‘Sunny used to work as a porn star before. But you are obscene.’ Another user wrote, ‘Point is brother, here everything is politics, nothing else.’ Another user wrote, ‘Sunny Leone is a more compassionate and sensitive person than the people who teach these moral lessons.’

She previously worked as pornstar but you are vulgar! — Abhishek (@simplyabhi21) August 4, 2021

And how does that concern any on Sunny Leone e is way more kind,compassionate and empathetic human bieng then these self appointed custodians of morals .heard about rape of dalit by PRIEST ? — @sanya (@uroosahaidar) August 4, 2021

Bro #SunnyLeone Bollywood ki baby-doll hai.

Hamare kissing director & specialist of all type depression #_Dr_Mahesh_Bhatt ko baby doll se khelne ka bachpan se saukh tha.

Isliye is baby doll ko unhone bollywood movies me launch kiya.

But

B-WOOD ME BABBY DOLL TO SABKO PASAND HAI. — Kuldeep Kumar (@Kuldeep24333046) August 4, 2021

Point hai bhai… yahan sab politics hai baki kuch nhi — Suhail Akmal (@suhail_akmal) August 4, 2021

Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against KRK

Significantly, KRK has messed up with Salman Khan and Mika Singh in the past. KRK had claimed that when he got the review of Salman’s film ‘Radhe’ negative, then Salman sued him in anger. According to Salman’s legal team, KRK has been booked for defamation. It had nothing to do with the review of ‘Radhe’. After this he had a dispute with singer Mika Singh. Both also challenged each other in abusive language.