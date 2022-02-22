KRK lashes out on Pm Narendra modi and amit shah says neither hindu nor muslim only chair is in danger – Lies & Comedy

Taking a jibe at PM Modi and Amit Shah, KRK has said that neither Hindus are in danger nor Muslims are in danger, only the chair is in danger.

Filmmaker and actor KRK often remains in the headlines for his statements and tweets. During elections, from KRK PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, they keep taunting the Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders.

Now once again KRK has made many tweets one by one on PM Modi-Shah’s statement of poverty. KRK wrote in the first tweet, ‘Hindu Muslim was never in danger, is not, and never will be! If this happens, then the commander of Akbar would not have been a Hindu and the commander of Maharana Pratap would not have been a Muslim. The chair has always been in danger and still is today.

KRK wrote in another tweet, ‘Modi ji had officially said that till 2022 there will be no poor in India and there will be no one who will not have a pucca house! Now Amit Shah ji is saying that till 2024 there will be no poor in India and there will be no such person who will not have a pucca house. Yogi ji must have also said that in the year 2030, no one will remain poor and there will be no one who will not have a pucca house! Full time lies and comedy!’

Hindu Muslim Naa Kabhi Khatre Main Tha, Na Hai, Aur Naa Kabhi Hoga! Agar Aisa Hota, Toh Akbar Ka Senapati Hindu Aur Maharana Pratap Ka Senapati Muslim Na Hota. Hamesha Kursi Hi Khatre main Rahi Hai Aur Aaj Bhi hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 22, 2022

KRK tweeted about Amit Shah, ‘There is no 1+1=2 in politics! 1+1=11 has to be done. I agree 100% with Amit Shah ji. Unfortunately people don’t understand this.

Modi Ji officially said that nobody will remain poor and without house in India till 2022! Now Amit Shah Ji is saying that nobody will remain poor and without house till 2024. Yogi ji might say that nobody will remain poor and without house till 2030! Full time Jhooth and comedy! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 21, 2022

In the second tweet, KRK wrote, ‘Amit Shah said- Modi ji gave a befitting reply to China! Hahaha! Laugh brother laugh! Ha ha ha ha!’ These tweets of KRK are becoming very viral and netizens are giving different reactions on them.

Amit Shah Ji said:- In politics 1+1=2 Nahi Hota! 1+1=11 Karna Padta Hai. I do 100% agree with Amit Shah Ji. Unfortunately the public doesn’t understand this. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 21, 2022

With this, let us tell you that this is not the first time that KRK has targeted like this, but even during the elections, KRK’s taunts were very viral. Recently, KRK made fun of Amit Shah while sharing a clip of his rally.

Amit Shah Ji said-: Modi ji has given Muh Tod Jawaab To China! Hahaha! Hanso Bhai Hanso! Hahahaha! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 21, 2022

Sharing the video of Amit Shah, KRK KAK wrote, ‘Whoever takes admission in Intermediate after passing 12th, will get a laptop! And if you don’t do it, you won’t get it.’

Actually, Amit Shah said during the election rally in Rae Bareli that after passing 12th, every student who takes admission in Intermediate will be given laptops. This statement of Amit Shah is making a lot of fun because 12th and intermediate are the same thing.