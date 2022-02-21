KRK makes fun of amit shah laptop statement says who don’t do this will not get it

While sharing the video of Amit Shah, KAK has made fun of one of his statements. This tweet of KRK is becoming very viral.

Filmmaker and actor KRK dominates his tweets. Now once again KAK has made fun of a statement during the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In fact, there are elections in five states across the country and the politics has been blown up by the speeches of the leaders.

In such a situation, all the leaders are busy in elections, while some videos of its speeches and election rallies become viral on social media. One such video clip is going viral of Amit Shah.

In fact, Amit Shah said during an election rally in Rae Bareli that laptops would be given to every student who took admission in Intermediate after passing 12th. This statement of Amit Shah is becoming a lot of fun because 12th and intermediate are the same thing.

Sharing this video of Amit Shah, KAK wrote, ‘Whoever takes admission in Intermediate after passing 12th, will get a laptop! And if you don’t do it, you won’t get it.’ Along with KRK, all the netizens are giving their reactions to this video.

Let us tell you that earlier there was a Twitter war between KAK and Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan had praised the Malayalam film, after which KRK targeted Bollywood and Junia Bachchan also reminded him of his flop film Deshdrohi.

Along with this, KRK had also recently tweeted about Nitin Gadkari. During the election campaign, Nitin Gadkari said that I have no shortage of money. Sharing the video of Gadkari, KAK wrote, ‘Ye lo ji, Nitin Gadkari sir thought that when PM Modi ji gives new jumla and new lollipops to the public every day and the public also trusts then why should I be behind. I leave well too long. You are doing well sir. Lots of love. Send it to Mars too sir.