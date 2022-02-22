KRK on kangana ranaut says love when she lashes out on Bollywood but hates when she abuses muslims

KAK has tweeted about Kangana Ranaut and told that what is good and what is bad for Kangana.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her outspoken and bold style. She is seen openly expressing her opinion on all contemporary issues from films. This style of Kangana pricks many, while on the other hand many people like it very much.

The latest case is related to the tweet of Bollywood actor KRK (Kamal Rashid Khan), which he did regarding Kangana Ranaut. KRK wrote, ‘How scared are the people of Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut? How has Kangana made the people of Bollywood a wet cat? This is called, entering the house naked….

How Bollywood ppl are scared of Kangana Ranaut? How Kangana has made Bollywood people Bheegi Billi? Isko Kahte Hain, Ghar main Ghuskar Nanga Karna! My review will release today! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 22, 2022

KRK made another tweet about Kangana. He wrote, ‘I fall in love with Kangana didi when she makes rails for the people of Bollywood. But I hate her when she badmouths Muslims just to please some politicians.

I love Didi #KanganaRanaut when she makes Rail of Bollywood people. But I hate her, when she does abuse Muslims just to make happy few politicians. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 22, 2022

Comments from all the users also started coming on this tweet of KRK regarding Kangana. A user named Rakesh Kumar wrote, ‘Sir, Kangana does not personally hate Muslims, but BJP forces her to do so’.

In response to this, Rishabh Saxena wrote, ‘Like the party gets them all this by luring them.’ One user wrote, ‘Just should fit your agenda.’

Had an argument with Abhishek: Let us tell you that KRK had made a similar comment on actor Abhishek Bachchan’s film in the past, after which there was a fierce verbal war between the two. Actually, Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of Malayalam film ‘Vashi’. Commenting on this, KRK wrote, ‘Kabhi aap bollywood wale bhi koi amazing film bana dena’.

Responding to KRK in his own style, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘I will try… you had made it … the traitor’. All the users also pulled up KRK.