Krk predicted priyanka nick divorce and kareena kapoors son

New Delhi. Bollywood actor and director Kamaal R Khan is often in the news for his flamboyant rhetoric. Most of the Bollywood stars remain in his target. Recently, he has messed with Salman Khan, Mickey Singh, Kangana Ranaut, after which he has targeted Ranbir Kapoor. In his tweet, KRK had raised questions about the character of Ranbir Kapoor, it was not even suppressed that KRK has said a big thing while targeting two big stars of Bollywood.

Prediction 03- Nick Jonas will divorce #PriyankaChopra within next 10 years! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Kamaal R Khan, who has always been surrounded by controversies, has written in his tweet predicting that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will separate soon. This couple will get divorced within the next ten years.

Some people are idiots who think Ki Kisi Ke Baare main prediction Karna Galat hai. Jo Hona Hai Woh Toh Hokar Rahega. Mere Kahne Se Naa Hoga Naa Rukega. I am just doing predictions with my calculations. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2021

Not only this, KRK has also said about his prediction that some people consider me idiots. They feel that it is wrong to make predictions about someone. Whatever has to happen, it will happen. I will neither say nor stop. I only predict on my own.

Prediction 01- Both son of Saif and Kareena won’t be able to become successful actors because of their wrong names. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Not only this, KAK has also written about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s child, predicting that their children will prove to be flop actors of the industry. He said that due to the wrong names of these two children, they will not get a place in the industry. He will never be able to become a successful actor.

Prediction 02- #RahulGandhi will become PM of India but after death of #SoniaGandhi ji. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

Along with this, Kamal R Khan, taking a step towards politics, talked about Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister of the country. But by then Sonia Gandhi will be dead.

Prediction 05- Big Hindu Muslim Bawaal will happen in the country before election 2024! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2021

KRK has often been making such statements to make his popularity that people are not hesitant to make lewd comments to him. Looking at these predictions of his, users are also not missing in making predictions for him now. Responding to him, a user has written that the fifth prediction is that the day you will come to India, you will have a lot of shoes and slaps and you will apologize to Salman Khan in front of the media.