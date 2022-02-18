krk reacted to the video message of former PM Manmohan Singh and got furious at PM Narendra Modi

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has issued a video message for the people of Punjab in view of the assembly elections. Kamal Khan has reacted to this.

Before the assembly elections in Punjab (punjab elections 2022), former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh has given his message to the people of Punjab through video. Manmohan Singh said that today’s situation is very worrying because due to the policies of the government, inflation and unemployment are increasing during the Corona period. They (BJP) insulted the CM and people of Punjab by raising the issue of PM Modi’s security. Attacking the central government, Manmohan Singh said that the current Prime Minister, instead of correcting his mistakes, keeps blaming Nehru, the first PM of the country.

Now this video message of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is being discussed a lot on social media. Bollywood actor Kamal Khan (KRK) has also given his reaction to this video message of the former PM. Kamal Khan wrote on Twitter that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji said that relations are not good if you go to eat Biryani uninvited! Modi ji is ruling divided like the British. The country is in very wrong hands at the moment. Even if Modi will rule for 20 years, he will keep blaming Nehru ji only!

Not only this, Kamal Khan has taunted PM Modi in another tweet. Kamal Khan wrote that Akhilesh Yadav is campaigning by riding a “Made in India” cycle and Modi ji is campaigning using his UK made Range Rover and wearing a Ray-Bun made in Italy. So who is the real patriot?

Apart from KRK, other people are also giving their feedback. A user named Mohsina Kidwai wrote that Manmohan ji, I heard your entire speech. Today’s situation is true disclosure. Today the country needs such experienced and responsible thinkers.

Today Manmohan singh Ji said- Going to eat biryani uninvited does not make the relationship good! Modi ji is ruling divided like the British! Actually Modi ji is useless and negative! The country is in very wrong hands right now! Even if Modi will rule for 20 years, he will keep blaming Nehru ji only! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 17, 2022

A user named Himz Indian wrote that this is the same economist, during whose time the country did not have money to buy aircraft and after the 2008 Mumbai attack, the country only listened to the news of their ministers’ scam. Punjab has not forgotten 1984, it is the same Congress, which kept the police in check.

A user named Arvish Yadav wrote that ‘Manmohan Singh speaks only when Sonia Gandhi says. This time the Congress is weak in Punjab, so Manmohan Singh has been fielded. A user named Sangeeta Kadam wrote that ‘Former Prime Minister of India Dr. The message given by Manmohan Singh ji informs all the people that India is going through a terrible situation. Social inequalities are increasing, unemployment, inflation have increased. All levels of society are unstable. The BJP government has to be stopped in this country.