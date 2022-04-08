KRK Review film dasvi says kumar vishvas should not write film script he should only focus on poems

Bollywood actor Kamal R. Khan has given his opinion on Twitter after watching the film ‘Dasvi’. He has removed many shortcomings of this film. Because the script and dialogues of this film have been written by famous poet Kumar Vishwas, the actor has targeted him. Along with this, KRK has also advised the director of the film.

KRK wrote in his tweet, “Watched the film tenth and it should be released only on OTT platform. Dr. Kumar Vishwas, brother poet, wrote poetry. Writing a script for a film is a separate job, which has nothing to do with you. Director Tushar Jalota sahib, it would have been better if he had passed 10th directing before directing the film.

On this tweet of KRK, people have started pulling him up. Mohit Vashisht wrote, “Look who is giving this advice. Brother, this is what you want for fun, that’s why you have been followed. Anupam Bora wrote, “Your opinion doesn’t matter. People are liking the movie tenth very much. Don’t waste your time reviewing unnecessarily.” A user named defaulter wrote, “Do you see your face every morning, brother, who speaks so bitterly. What a sad soul you are!”

Have watched #Dasvi and it deserves #OTT release only. @DrKumarVishwas Bhai Kavi Ho Kavita Padho. Writing a film script is another work which has nothing to do with you. Director Tushar Jalota saheb Behtar Hota direction ki Dasvi Paas kar Lete film direct Karne Se Pahle. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 8, 2022

Let us tell you that Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Dasvi’ has been released on Netflix tomorrow i.e. on 7th April. Along with Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam are seen in the lead roles in this film. Along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat’s acting in the film is also said to be amazing. Yami Gautam has been shown to be a strict SP. His acting is also being praised.

The story of the film revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram i.e. Abhishek Bachchan. Gangaram goes to jail on corruption charges, while on the other hand his wife Bimmo i.e. Nimrat Kaur takes over his chair. Bimmo’s gestures change completely as soon as he becomes the Chief Minister. Gangaram has to face difficulties in jail. Because Gangaram is only 8th pass, Yami Gautam gives Gangaram the task of making a chair. After which he decides to do tenth inside the jail itself.