KRK says Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is a headache! ‘Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is a headache, take a pain killer’

11 seconds ago
KRK has earlier tweeted on Twitter. It is written in this tweet, ‘Some of my friends have seen Gangubai Kathiawadi and they have advised me to keep a pain killer with you before going to watch this film. Now I am going to watch this movie and I have also two tablets in my pocket.

Hours later, KRK has given information about the first half of Gangubai Kathiawadi in another tweet. In the video, KRK has said that the first half of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is very headache and he is unable to muster the courage to watch the second part.

Yes, KRK has described this film as a complete headache and his statement is part of the news. Talking about some of the stars who reached the special screening, they had seen this film and praised it a lot.

Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film is being praised and she says that Alia is absolutely brilliant in it. Superstar Ajay Devgan is also going to be seen in this film for some time, who is playing the character of Rahim Lala.

This film based on the real life of Gangubai Kathiawadi had a lot of controversies but now the film is all set to explode.

