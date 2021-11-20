KRK says John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will be super flop! John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 will be a super flop, fans angry with KRK’s tweet!

What did KRK say

KRK says that this film of John Abraham is going to be complete nonsense and it will be a super flop. KRK tweeted.. “Survey Result – Only 22% people want to watch Satyamev Jayate 2! That is, this film is almost a super flop even before its release. Bad trailers and songs have damaged this film. It can get 3-4Cr opening!

Satyameva Jayate

Apart from this, KRK has also voted. Satyamev Jayate 2 is going to prove to be such a film in which strong action is going to happen. This film is believed to be the sequel to Satyamev Jayate which came in the year 2018.

strong action

The film will clash with Salman Khan’s final at the box office. Fans are waiting when the film is released and they go to theaters to see strong action.

liked it a lot

Talking about Satyamev Jayate, this film was liked by the people and it was said that this is the best action film of John Abraham. Manoj Bajpayee was also seen with him in this film, whose performance was praised.

cause of trouble

It is famous about KRK that he reviews a film in a very different way and the kind of language he uses becomes a cause of trouble for him.