KRK Share Salman Khan Ex girlfriend Somy Ali video she talking about physical abuse. KRK shares video of Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Somi Ali, Somi Ali talks about physical torture

Bollywood actress Somi Ali has spoken about her relationship broken up with Salman Khan for some time now. At the same time, once again an old video of Somi Ali is going viral. Where Somi Ali has told the truth of her relationship with Salman Khan. However, the name behind refreshing this video is Kamal R Khan.
Kamal R Khan i.e. KRK has shared a video clip on his social media account. In this video, Somi Ali is seen saying that for whom she had left her home and came to India, he was assaulted by her. Salman Khan’s name has not been taken in this video.
But Somi Ali has said many times that her relationship with Salman Khan has been deepening which has ended in a bad place. Kamal R Khan has shared this video and asked who is Somi Ali talking about here? Who killed him, can anyone tell.
Somi Ali made serious allegations
In this video Somi Ali is saying that I was a Bollywood actress. I was dating a very big star. He has a personality like Brad Pitt in India. I moved to India at the age of 16 to find and marry him. Somi Ali further says that I had the same crush on her as Katie Holmes on Tom Cruise. I went to India for them. I met him.
i kill you because i love you
Somi said that she also started dating. But that relationship was tormenting. The harassment was verbal. physical as well. Somi Ali said that I grew up with the thought that this is normal. The same thing happened to my mother at the age of 16. In this video, Somi Ali further said that that person used to tell me why I do not go and kill the neighbor? I kill you because I love you. I take care of you I do this because I want you to do this thing and not do this thing.
I was a child then – Somi Ali
She further says that I was a child. It seemed to me then that he was doing it right. The reason for this is also that I was brought up like this. It is worth noting that earlier in an interview, Somi Ali had told that I wanted to marry Salman. But Somi and Salman broke up with Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Salman Khan had taken the decision to come to India
Somi Ali had also told that at the age of 16, she saw Maine Pyar Kiya and then she fell in love with Salman. Somi had told that her purpose of coming to India was that she had to marry Salman Khan.
Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
