KRK Share Salman Khan Ex girlfriend Somy Ali video she talking about physical abuse. KRK shares video of Salman Khan’s ex girlfriend Somi Ali, Somi Ali talks about physical torture

Somi Ali made serious allegations In this video Somi Ali is saying that I was a Bollywood actress. I was dating a very big star. He has a personality like Brad Pitt in India. I moved to India at the age of 16 to find and marry him. Somi Ali further says that I had the same crush on her as Katie Holmes on Tom Cruise. I went to India for them. I met him.

i kill you because i love you

Somi said that she also started dating. But that relationship was tormenting. The harassment was verbal. physical as well. Somi Ali said that I grew up with the thought that this is normal. The same thing happened to my mother at the age of 16. In this video, Somi Ali further said that that person used to tell me why I do not go and kill the neighbor? I kill you because I love you. I take care of you I do this because I want you to do this thing and not do this thing.

I was a child then – Somi Ali

She further says that I was a child. It seemed to me then that he was doing it right. The reason for this is also that I was brought up like this. It is worth noting that earlier in an interview, Somi Ali had told that I wanted to marry Salman. But Somi and Salman broke up with Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Salman Khan had taken the decision to come to India

Somi Ali had also told that at the age of 16, she saw Maine Pyar Kiya and then she fell in love with Salman. Somi had told that her purpose of coming to India was that she had to marry Salman Khan.