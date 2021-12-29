KRK takes a dig at Salman Khan snake bite calls Salman Khan poisonous | Snake dies due to Salman Khan’s poison – KRK again messes with his brother
Ruckus with Radhe’s review
However, after this, KRK directly tweeted and told Salman Khan that this notice tells how desperate and disappointed you are. Also, KRK also advised Salman Khan that if you make better films, then I will give bad reviews. I’ll stop I am only doing my job as a reviewer. But then KRK changed his mind and also promised that if Salim Khan wants, he will not review Salman Khan’s films in future and will also delete the old reviews.
Problem with Salman’s romance
Reviewing Radhe, KRK said that he always speaks the truth. In Radhe, 56-year-old Salman was not at all romancing 21-year-old Disha Patani, so he said that he did not like the pairing of Salman and Disha at all. KRK while talking about the age of Salman Khan also said that if Salman Khan thinks that he is a young man of 21 – 22 years and can romance with a girl of 21 – 22 years, then such thinking congratulates him. .
Industry doesn’t work because of Salman
After the court case, KRK gave an explosive interview. KRK announced that it believes that the industry does not run because of a single star. So Salman is earning hundreds only himself from his movies. If Salman is not there, then any other star will earn so much from any other film. KRK believes that to say that because of Salman Khan, people’s house runs in the industry is only an argument to save Salman’s career.
Targeting Salman
KRK also talked about Salman Khan’s box office and asked that only Salman Khan’s good film Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned 350 crores. But his bad films only earn a little more than 100 crores. Significantly, the last few films of Salman Khan, Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, all have earned between 100 – 150 crores.
salman makes a difference
KRK says that even Salman Khan mocks critics in many press conferences that his film always gets 1 star. While he thinks he will get -1 star but his movies always run. That’s why he doesn’t care much about the critics. KRK has ridiculed Salman Khan in the past as well. While reviewing Salman Khan’s Bhai Bhai song, he asked Salman Khan why he thinks he can write lyrics. Seeing the lyrics of this song of his, Salim Sahab, Gulzar Sahab will also stop writing.
advice to stop singing
While reviewing Salman Khan’s song Pyaar Karo Na, KRK asked him a direct question that who advised you to sing with this voice. KRK has advised Salman Khan to stop singing.
