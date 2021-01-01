KRK targets Salman after Manoj Bajpayee file case: Salman Khan was targeted by Kamal R Khan after a case was filed against Manoj Bajpayee in Indore Daduji can’t save your career by harassing me

KRK i.e. Kamal R Khan (Kamal Rashid Khan) recently tweeted an alleged insult against actor Manoj Bajpayee, after which the actor filed a defamation suit against him in the District Court of Indore. Now KRK has reacted to this.

He has targeted actor Salman Khan with gestures. KRK tweeted on its Twitter handle, in which it wrote, ‘Who asked Manoj Bajpayee to file a defamation suit from Indore instead of Mumbai to harass me? Grandpa, you can’t save your career by harassing me. You are forming a gang and making the whole of Bollywood stand against me so that I will be prevented from reviewing your films, but it will not help. Even after that I will review your movies.



KRK has since tweeted another, questioning Manoj Bajpayee’s defamation case, saying he has not received any notice so far.

KRK tweeted, “I have not received any notice so far but the media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation suit against me in Indore.” When Manoj Bajpayee lives in Mumbai, why did he go to Indore to file a case? Don’t they believe in Mumbai Police and the law here? You all know who Indore is. ‘

Read: Manoj Bajpayee comes out against KRK, files defamation suit in Indore court



That is why Vajpayee filed a case against KRK.

Meanwhile, actor Manoj Bajpayee’s lawyer Paresh S Joshi told the media that the actor had lodged a complaint with the First Class Magistrate (JMFC) of the court against KRK’s offensive tweet. The complaint said that KRK had sent an insulting tweet about Manoj Vajpayee on July 26, which has tarnished the image of the actor among Indore fans. It seeks to file a defamation suit against KRK under Section 500.

