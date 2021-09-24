Kroger employees told to survive shooting

Brignetta Dickerson knew the popping sound she heard inside a Kroger grocery store Thursday was a gunshot, as she yelled at customers “Go! Go! Go!”

As they ran past the store in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, Tenn., there were sounds, Ms. Dickerson told Region 8 News, a television station in the area.

“I heard him coming back,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh crap. Oh crap. Oh crap.'”

They saw, he said, when the gunman shot a colleague in the head and a customer in the stomach. At least 13 people were injured in the shooting, one died, and police said the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Glenda Macdonald, who worked in the store’s floral department, said she thought she saw the gunman shooting a badger and some customers when she fled the building.