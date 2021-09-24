Kroger employees told to survive shooting
Brignetta Dickerson knew the popping sound she heard inside a Kroger grocery store Thursday was a gunshot, as she yelled at customers “Go! Go! Go!”
As they ran past the store in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, Tenn., there were sounds, Ms. Dickerson told Region 8 News, a television station in the area.
“I heard him coming back,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh crap. Oh crap. Oh crap.'”
They saw, he said, when the gunman shot a colleague in the head and a customer in the stomach. At least 13 people were injured in the shooting, one died, and police said the gunman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Glenda Macdonald, who worked in the store’s floral department, said she thought she saw the gunman shooting a badger and some customers when she fled the building.
“I just ran out the door,” Ms McDonald told The Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I left my purse, my keys, everything.”
Chaos continued outside the store as officers answered 911 calls.
“I’ve never seen so many police cars in one place in my life,” said 73-year-old Bruce Petts.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Pats had entered a tire shop across the street from Kroger. By the time he came out two hours later, there was a lot of hustle and bustle outside.
They watched as fire trucks and ambulances left the scene, only to be replaced with others a few seconds later. Lines of police cars entered the parking lot.
Manny Rees, 49, was on his way to Kroger when he saw a fleet of police cars running toward the shop. He ended up near the back of the building and saw that someone was injured.
“Someone was sitting down without his shirt on,” he said. “The fire department showed up and basically caught the person and took that person away.”
Although Ms. Dickerson is safe, she said she still felt numb.
“I’m fine, I’m fine,” she said. “I’ve been through everything, but that’s where the cake took.”
