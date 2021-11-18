Kruger Rock Fire in Colorado Kills One

A wildfire in northern Colorado has killed a pilot fighting a blaze and triggered a wave of migration, officials said this week, with wildfires intensifying and year-round.

As of late Wednesday, about 40 miles northwest of Boulder, 145 acres had been reduced to ashes by a Kruger Rock fire near the southeastern end of Estes Park, and that was 40 percent, Larimer County officials said in a Facebook post.

The first fire was reported Tuesday morning and staff found flames burning in the highlands, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a report. Strong winds and low humidity, favorable conditions for drought, caused it to spread quickly and endanger structures in the area.

Of several rounds Deportation order, Both mandatory and optional, were issued to residents and businesses throughout the day on Tuesday. The fire continued till noon 75 acres of land was burnt to ashes And became a part of To close Highway 36, a major east-west route.