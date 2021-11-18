Kruger Rock Fire in Colorado Kills One
A wildfire in northern Colorado has killed a pilot fighting a blaze and triggered a wave of migration, officials said this week, with wildfires intensifying and year-round.
As of late Wednesday, about 40 miles northwest of Boulder, 145 acres had been reduced to ashes by a Kruger Rock fire near the southeastern end of Estes Park, and that was 40 percent, Larimer County officials said in a Facebook post.
The first fire was reported Tuesday morning and staff found flames burning in the highlands, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a report. Strong winds and low humidity, favorable conditions for drought, caused it to spread quickly and endanger structures in the area.
Of several rounds Deportation order, Both mandatory and optional, were issued to residents and businesses throughout the day on Tuesday. The fire continued till noon 75 acres of land was burnt to ashes And became a part of To close Highway 36, a major east-west route.
Attempts to contain the blaze continued until evening when a plane loaded with fire engines crashed, killing the pilot. There was no one else on the board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, officials said.
While evacuation orders were issued in some places on Wednesday, there are alarming signs of a fire.
National Weather Service in Boulder Set a red flag warning In the foothills, South Park and Palmer Divide for Thursday nights. “There will be a mass of very dry air and relative humidity will drop by 6 percent,” the meteorological service said, adding that wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour.
Colorado has been hit by a handful of wildfires this year, including the Oil Springs fire, which burned about 13,000 acres, and the Morgan Creek fire, which burned about 8,000 acres. The lightning both started. Last year, Cameron Peak fires burned more than 200,000 acres in Larrymer and Jackson County in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Colorado Gov. Jared Police said this spring, “The example used to talk about the fire season in Colorado is something that will make a difference.”
Climate change continues to affect severe drought conditions in the western United States and even the northern plains, causing headaches for farmers and ranchers, and large-scale forest fires.
Dryness, high temperatures and prolonged fire season have made these fires more intense. “We’re not going to see this giant ramp-up in firefighting activity as fast as it’s happening without climate change,” said Park Williams, a meteorologist at UCLA. “No way.”
#Kruger #Rock #Fire #Colorado #Kills
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.