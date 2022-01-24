Krushna Abhishek Call Govinda Hero No 1 Said He Has Been And Will Always Be My Hero Talks About Family Quarrel Also – He was and will be my Hero No 1

Krushna Abhishek called Mama Govinda number one in his interview and said that he was and will always be the best.

Bollywood’s famous actors Govinda and actor Krishna Abhishek have been in the headlines for the past few days due to their family feuds. While Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah does not leave a chance to taunt her maternal uncle and his family, Govinda’s wife Sunata Ahuja also does not shy away from answering. However, apart from this, Krushna Abhishek, in a conversation with The Indian Express, described his maternal uncle as the hero number one, as well as said that these things keep happening in the family and they will be resolved soon.

Krushna Abhishek said in the interview that he wants his maternal uncle to get the same stardom, which he was once a part of. He said, “For me he was and will always be the hero number one. He has been an inspiration to me since childhood. No one is better than Govinda and he is also one of the best actors in India. I only pray to God that he should do more and more films.

Talking about Mama Govinda, Krushna Abhishek further said, “I want him to get the same superstardom that he enjoyed for a moment in his life. He is still a star, but I want him to do better.” Reacting to Govinda’s recently released song ‘Hello’, Krushna Abhishek said, “It doesn’t matter what people say, how much they troll. He’s still the best.”

Regarding the fight between Govinda and his family, Krushna Abhishek said, “I have to admit that some of his statements hurt and angered me. I reacted to it and it became news. But let me say that I am like his son. I may feel sad over some things, but we will always be one family.”

Let us tell you that in one of her interviews, Sunita had expressed displeasure over Krishna Abhishek and said, “I do not even want to see the face of Krishna and his wife Kashmera. Govinda forbade me to talk on these matters. But some people want publicity and they continue to make an issue out of it.”