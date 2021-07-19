KSEEB Class 12 result 2021 results to be declared tomorrow can be seen at kseeb.kar.nic.in

KSEEB Class 12 result 2021: Karnataka Pre University Education Department has released the 2nd PUC (Pre University Class) Result 2021 Date. According to the latest update released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the class 12th result will be declared on July 20, 2021 at 4 pm. Students who had registered for class 12th examination can check the result on the official site of KSEEB at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Results can also be checked on other websites karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in.

7 lakh students have registered

In the year 2021, around 7 lakh students have registered themselves for the class 12th examination. The Karnataka PUC exam was canceled by the state government due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Later the evaluation criteria was issued by the state board. As per the evaluation criteria, regular or fresher-II PUC students will be promoted to the next class considering their Class 10th Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) with 45% marks, 1st PUC (11th) 45% marks and 10% academic marks. will be promoted.

Dissatisfied students will get a chance to appear in the examination

Students dissatisfied with the 12th results prepared by the board will be able to appear for the examination to be conducted by the board in the state. The students of Swayampati category will have to appear in the board examinations to be held in the coming time. No separate policy has been framed for their evaluation. Students who are appearing for re-examination due to improvement or any other reason will be promoted by giving 05 percent grace marks with minimum mandatory marks.