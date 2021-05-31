Ksenija Lukich shows off her post-baby body in a mini dress after giving birth to baby girl

She gave birth to her daughter a few weeks in the past.

And former E! Australia host Ksenija Lukich confirmed off her unimaginable post-baby body at Australian Trend Week on Monday.

The 30-year-old regarded extremely stylish in a black and white checked tuxedo mini dress.

Leggy woman! Former E! host Ksenija Lukich confirmed off her unimaginable post-baby body in a mini dress at Australian Trend Week on Monday

The brief frock showcased the brunette magnificence’s slender and toned legs and a trace of décolletage.

Ksenija accessorised with matching monochrome stilettos and a lime Bottega Veneta basket weave purse.

Ksenija welcomed her first youngster with husband Dan Bragg again in March.

She introduced her baby girl’s arrival and shared candy footage of herself and Dan cradling their new child on Instagram.

She additionally revealed their tiny tot’s lovable title, calling her Mimi in a candy nod to her nice grandmother.

Baby pleasure: Ksenija welcomed her first youngster with husband Dan Bragg again in March. The 30-year-old introduced her baby girl’s arrival and shared candy footage of herself and Dan cradling their new child on Instagram

‘MIMI. Our little woman, named after her nice grandmother and arriving promptly on her due date,’ Ksenija wrote in her Instagram caption.

She added: ‘We’re yours eternally.’

In a single picture, Ksenija will be seen cradling her tiny tot whereas in hospital and gazing at her affectionately.

Household: In one other, Dan sweetly holds their baby girl

In one other, Dan sweetly was captured cuddling their baby girl.

Earlier than giving birth, the glamorous TV presenter shared particulars of her torturous two-year battle to fall pregnant.

Ksenija and her husband Dan resorted to IVF therapies, understanding they solely had about 40 per cent likelihood of conceiving.

They’ve by no means been given solutions about why they struggled to conceive naturally. Medical groups put it down to ‘unexplained infertility’.

Struggles: Earlier than giving birth, the glamorous TV presenter shared particulars of her torturous two-year battle to fall pregnant

Ksenija and her husband Dan resorted to IVF therapies, understanding they solely had about 40 per cent likelihood of conceiving

‘That is simply one other approach of claiming ”we do not know what’s unsuitable, however one thing’s not proper”,’ Ksenija defined.

Regardless of their struggles, the loved-up couple hope to develop their brood ultimately.

‘I am nonetheless specializing in the primary one now,’ she laughed when requested what her future plans have been. ‘However sure, ultimately we’ll have one other.

‘And perhaps a third,’ she mentioned. ‘However do not inform my husband.’

Ksenija and Dan, who’ve been collectively 12 years, tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Sydney’s centennial park in 2016.