KTM 125 Duke with fast speed and attractive design will be available here for 96 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you are fond of sports bikes, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy KTM 125 Duke worth Rs 2 lakh at half price.

Sports and cruiser bikes are the most sought after mileage budget bikes in the two wheeler sector, in which today we are talking about KTM 125 Duke, a premium bike in the sports segment, which is preferred due to its fast speed and attractive design. She goes.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend up to Rs 1.70 lakh for this, but through the plan mentioned here, you can take this bike home for just Rs 96 thousand.

Today’s offer is given on this bike on the second hand two wheeler buying website BIKEDEKHO which has posted this car on its site and has priced it at Rs 96 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this KTM 125 Duke is 2019 and it has covered 21,794 km so far. The registration of this KTM 125 Duke bike is registered at DL 09 RTO office in Delhi and its ownership is first.

On purchasing this bike, the company is offering a 1-year warranty plan with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company.

After returning the bike, the company will refund your full payment to you without any question answer or any deduction, if you want to buy this bike, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specification of this bike.

In KTM 125 Duke, the company has given a single cylinder 124.7 cc engine which is based on liquid cooled technology, this engine can generate 14.5 PS of power and 12 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this KTM Duke mileage of 48.05 kmpl is certified by ARAI.