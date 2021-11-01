KTM 200 Duke sports bike worth Rs 2 lakh is available for just 84 thousand, will get 1 year warranty

KTM 200 Duke is a powerful sports bike, which this company is offering to buy for just Rs 84 thousand, know what is the complete detail here.

There is a long range of sports bikes in the two-wheeler sector, in which the bikes of companies like Bajaj, Hero, Yamaha Suzuki are the most present.

In which today we are talking about KTM Duke 200 sports bike which is liked for its speed and aggressive design.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 1.85 lakh for this.

If you do not have such a big budget, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at less than half the price, but before knowing the details of that offer, you should know every small detail of the features and specification of this bike. .

In KTM Duke, the company has given a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine that generates 25.83 PS of power and 19.5 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed dual channel ABS system with disc brakes in both its front and rear wheels. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this KTM 200 Duke gives a mileage of 35 kmpl.

After knowing the complete details of KTM 200 Duke, now you know the complete details of the offer to buy this bike at half price.

Today’s offer has been given on this bike by the second hand bike buying and selling website BIKES24, which has listed this bike on its site, which has been priced at Rs 84 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2015 and its ownership is first. The bike has run 47,507 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-01 RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this bike, the company is giving a 1-year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike within seven days of purchase, you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.