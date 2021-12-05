KTM 390 Adventure 2022 introduced in a new avatar, know what are the new and special features

The segment of sports bikes in the two-wheeler sector may be small, but the number of people who prefer bikes in this segment is quite large.

In which a major name is KTM, which has introduced the new avatar of this bike KTM 390 Adventure 2022 internationally, seeing the success of its popular bike KTM 390.

Making this bike different from the existing bike, the company has introduced it with more aggressive design and cosmetic changes than before.

No official information has been given about when the company will launch this bike in India, but it is believed that it can be launched in the Indian market in January 2022.

The company has made cosmetic and electronic changes in some parts of this bike, apart from this, the company has also introduced two new attractive colors for this bike.

The most prominent of the changes made in the KTM 390 Adventure is the new control panel in which different riding modes can be changed. The company has given two riding modes in it, in which the first mode is street and the second is off-road mode.

For better grip on the roads, the company has made a big change in its wheels, this bike used to have 12 spoke wheels earlier but now the company has made it 10 spoke instead of 12.

The company has decided to have 10 spoke wheels keeping in mind the off road biking so that the handling of the bike can be easier during the adventure.

Talking about the engine and power of the KTM 390 Adventure, the company has not made any changes in it, which means that the engine of this bike will remain the same as the current bike.

The engine given in this is a 373 cc single cylinder engine that generates 43.5 PS of power and 37 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Apart from the existing color option of this bike, the two new colors that the company has introduced, the first color is Orange Black and the second color is Blue Orange.

The company has not made any announcement regarding the price of this bike, but after the new features update, it is believed that this bike is going to be at least 20 thousand rupees more expensive than the existing bike.