KTM Brought New Bikes: RC 125 and RC 200 Launched with Fresh Designs and New Features, Know Price and Other Features KTM New Motorcycles: 2022 RC 125 & RC 200 launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features – KTM Brought New Bikes: RC 125 and RC 200 Launched with Fresh Designs and New Features, Know Price and Other Features

KTM Brought New Bikes: RC 125 and RC 200 Launched with Fresh Designs and New Features, Know Price and Other Features

KTM has launched its new 2022 KTM RC 125 and new RC 200 in the Indian market. The second generation RC series motorcycles from the Austrian bike and sports maker get a completely fresh design, upgraded mechanicals and a host of new features.

The first and biggest change is the design of these motorcycles. The second generation RC series gets a new design for the headlamps along with a new windscreen and an integrated front position lamp with front blinkers. Since the RC 125 gets halogen headlamps, the RC 200 gets an all-LED unit. These motorcycles also get a sharp rear-end design with new fairings, adjustable handlebars, a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank, split pillion grab rails and LED taillamps.

The new KTM RC 125 and RC 200 are based on an all-new stiffer and lighter split-steel trellis frame. For suspension duties, these motorcycles get USD forks up front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are further enhanced by a new lighter 320mm disc brake and they get a 230mm disc brake at the rear along with KTM’s Supermoto ABS. They also get lighter, more rugged wheels with a new LCD instrument cluster. These bikes get the same engine as before but some extra things have been added to it.

The new KTM RC 125 is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 14.5 PS of power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. The RC 200 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor produces a maximum power of 25 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 19.5 Nm at 8000 rpm. The engine of both these motorcycles comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The second generation KTM RC 125 and RC 200 get a new bigger airbox and a new curved radiator which ensures better cooling for the engine. Interestingly, the new RC 200 has been priced at the same price as the old model, while the RC 125 charges a premium of just Rs 2,000 over the old version. The new generation 2022 KTM RC 125 has been launched in India at Rs 1.82 lakh, while the RC 200 has been priced at Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The bookings for these bikes have now started officially and they will start arriving at KTM showrooms soon.