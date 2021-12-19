KTM Duke 125 worth Rs 1.7 lakh is available here for just 96 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty

If you are fond of sports bikes, then know the complete details of the offer to buy the fast speed KTM Duke 125 in a low budget here.

After the budget bike with mileage in the two wheeler sector, the most premium sports bike is preferred, in which today we are talking about a powerful bike in the sports bike segment, KTM Duke 125 is preferred due to its style and speed. .

If you buy this sports bike from the showroom, then you will have to spend Rs 1.70 lakh for this, but through the offers mentioned here, you can take this bike home for almost half the price.

Today’s offer on KTM Duke 125 is given by the second hand two wheeler buying and selling website BIKES24 which has posted this bike on its site and priced it at Rs 96 thousand.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this bike is 2019 and it has covered 21,794 km so far, this KTM Duke 125 is owned first and it is registered at DL 09 RTO office in Delhi.

If you buy this bike, then the company is giving one year warranty plan with certain conditions and is also giving seven days money back guarantee with it.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this bike, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you.

If you want to buy this bike, then after knowing the offers available on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications.

Talking about the engine and power of KTM Duke 125, the company has given a 124.7 cc single cylinder engine which is based on liquid cooled technology.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with a single channel ABS system.

Talking about the features of the bike, features like full digital instrument console, gear position indicator, real time fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency, services indicator, distance to empty gauge, clock, side stand warning light have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.05 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.