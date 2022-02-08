KTM RC200 worth Rs 2 lakh can be bought in a budget of only 50 to 97 thousand, will get money back guarantee plan

If you are a sports bike enthusiast, then know here the complete details of the offer to buy KTM RC 200 with an attractive plan at half price.

The sports bike segment is a premium segment in the country’s bike sector, in which expensive bikes are available which are sporty design and fast.

One of the long range of sports bikes in the market is KTM RC 200 sports bike which comes in the count of best selling bikes of its company.

The starting price of KTM RC 200 sports bike is Rs 2.09 lakh, due to which people are often unable to buy this bike, but we are telling here the complete details of the offers in which you can buy this bike at half price and take it home.

But before knowing that plan, you must know the full details of the features and specification of this premium sports bike. The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc single cylinder engine that generates 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which dual channel anti-lock braking system has been given.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 37 kilometers per liter and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

After knowing the complete details of KTM RC 200, now you know about the offers in which you can buy this bike for half the price.

The BIKES24 website has posted this bike whose model is 2016 and its price has been kept at Rs 97000. The company is also giving a plan of one year warranty and seven days money back guarantee on this bike.

The 2016 model of this KTM RC 200 has been posted on the BIKEDEKHO website, which has been priced at Rs 1.05 lakh.

A 2015 model of this KTM RC 200 has been posted on the CARANDBIKE website for sale at a price of Rs.50,000.

After reading and seeing the details of all the three options mentioned on the KTM RC 200, you can choose any of the three options according to your budget and preferences.